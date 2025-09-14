Charger Report

Chargers fan hilariously trolls Taylor Swift and Chiefs with GoFundMe for Teair Tart

After Los Angeles Chargers' defensive lineman Teair Tart was fined for slapping Travis Kelce, fans have donated more than $1,000 to pay his fine.

Richie Whitt

Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart (90) at training camp at The Bolt
Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Teair Tart (90) at training camp at The Bolt / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NFL fans are a funny, irrationally loyal bunch. The latest example: Teair Tart and his slap heard the 'round the world of Travis Kelce.

In a wild NFL Week 1 that featured Philadelphia Eagles' defensive lineman Jalen Carter spitting on Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott and Tart slapping Taylor Swift's fiancee, Los Angeles Chargers fans are hilariously coming to his defense.

In support and, now, perhaps even in financial aid.

A Chargers fan account on X/Twitter with 3,600 followers came up with the genius idea of establishing a GoFundMe account to help Tart pay the $12,172 fine slapped on him by the league office for daring to lay a pinkie on the Kansas City Chiefs' uber-popular tight end.

As of Sunday morning the fund had raised more than $1,000 via 25 donors.

The slap to Kelce's noggin' came during the Chargers' upset of K.C. in Brazil, and it both puzzled Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid and infuriated Swift's legion of fans. Both developments are delicious.

The social media post and establishment of the GoFundMe for Tart comes under the headline "Stand against Swifties!" with a photo of the infamous slap.

Challenged in the comments about the validity of the cause, the account promises to "show proof of it going directly to Tart or a charity of his choice!"

Last March Tart signed a one-year contract worth $5.5 million this season, so we're pretty sure he can afford to pay the fine. But as "ChargerWorld" jokingly explains in the comments, "It's about the principality."

The Chargers beat the Chiefs on the field. Now they're fans are poking the bear on social media. The AFC West is going to be wild this season ... especially the Week 15 rematch at Arrowhead Stadium in December.

Before then, however, the Chargers face another division foe - the Las Vegas Raiders - on Monday Night Football.

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

