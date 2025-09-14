Chargers news: Roster moves, bold predictions, Justin Herbert disrespect, more
The Los Angeles Chargers step into the national spotlight on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Until then, interesting headlines keep making the rounds about Jim Harbaugh’s team. Those Chargers have made roster moves and issued injury reports, while names like Andy Reid of the Chiefs still talked about them, too.
Here’s a quick rundown of the Chargers news to know as Week 2 really gets going.
Chargers end Jalen Reagor era with roster move before Week 2
The Chargers made roster moves with at least one notable name before Monday’s game, including the departure of a rather infamous player within the fanbase.
3 Bold predictions for Los Angeles Chargers vs. Raiders in Week 2
Bold predictions time as the Chargers hope to beat the Raiders and move to 2-0 not just in the AFC, but in the AFC West, too.
Justin Herbert disrespected again despite strong Week 1 performance
No matter what Justin Herbert does, detractors will find a way to diminish what he’s doing. All he can do is go out and prove that outdueling Patrick Mahomes last week wasn’t a fluke.
Chargers' Cameron Dicker will make NFL history on primetime vs Raiders
Cameron Dicker has been great for the Chargers. But it’s a little easy to forget just how great, based on the fact he’s about to make NFL history.
Chiefs admit Chargers' Jim Harbaugh out-coached them in Brazil upset
Fun commentary from the Chiefs, where they essentially admit what the Chargers went out and did in Week 1 really caught them off guard.
