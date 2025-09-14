Charger Report

Chargers get some bad news on injury report before Week 2 vs. Raiders

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be taking a precautionary route with injuries ahead of the Week 2 Monday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Those Chargers took two of the names that were unknowns for the game and have officially ruled them out on the final injury report

  • LB Denzel Perryman (Out)
  • DB Elijah Molden (Out)
  • LB Del'Shawn Phillips (Questionable)

Perryman felt like he would be a scratch, even after he shed the walking boot a little earlier than some might have predicted. 

Molden, on the other hand, apparently suffered an injury in practice earlier this week and just isn’t able to make it back. 

As for Phillips, he’s key depth for the linebacker unit behind Perryman, putting an even bigger emphasis on Troy Dye. 

The iffy news didn’t stop there, either, when taking a glance at the Raiders’ final injury report. There, star tight end Brock Bowers is questionable after a string of misses or limited practices. If he’s able to go, it creates a matchup problem for the Chargers and will occupy much of Derwin James’ time.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman
