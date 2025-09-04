Chargers vs Chiefs, NFL Week 1: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and the Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the league's International Series.
The two teams will face off in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday night. This will be the first time the Chargers are featured in the International Series, after playing the Chiefs in 2019 in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca.
This game is not only being played on a special night, but will have a unique way for fans to watch. The Chiefs and Chargers will play on Friday night, and will be streamed on YouTube. Below is all the information needed to catch the action.
Chargers vs. Chiefs NFL Week 1: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Friday, September 5
Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil
Venue: Corinthians Arena
TV Info: YouTube
Betting Odds: Kansas City -3.5 | O/U: 46.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Chargers vs. Chiefs Online
With the season opener taking place on YouTube, fans will be able to stream it on their platform, that includes YouTube TV.
Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
Streaming on YouTube is how fans can catch the action on their mobile devices.
If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.
