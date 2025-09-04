Charger Report

Chargers vs Chiefs, NFL Week 1: Start time, live stream, TV channel

Here’s all the information needed to watch the Los Angeles Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the NFL season.

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and the Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the league's International Series.

The two teams will face off in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday night. This will be the first time the Chargers are featured in the International Series, after playing the Chiefs in 2019 in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca.

RELATED: Chargers unfortunately center stage in NFL’s odd YouTube, MrBeast streamers promotion

This game is not only being played on a special night, but will have a unique way for fans to watch. The Chiefs and Chargers will play on Friday night, and will be streamed on YouTube. Below is all the information needed to catch the action.

Chargers vs. Chiefs NFL Week 1: TV & Viewing Info

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws a pass as Los Angeles Chargers LB Daiyan Henley attempts the sack.
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws a pass as Los Angeles Chargers LB Daiyan Henley attempts the sack. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Date: Friday, September 5

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Venue: Corinthians Arena

TV Info: YouTube

Betting Odds: Kansas City -3.5 | O/U: 46.5 (odds via ESPN BET)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

How To Live Stream Chargers vs. Chiefs Online

Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie.
Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With the season opener taking place on YouTube, fans will be able to stream it on their platform, that includes YouTube TV.

Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Streaming on YouTube is how fans can catch the action on their mobile devices.

If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.

Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers' Justin Herbert catches some national shade in NFL season preview

LeBron James just gave Ladd McConkey a huge endorsement

Los Angeles Chargers Week 1 top prop bets vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News