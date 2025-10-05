Charger Report

Why Los Angeles Chargers will beat Commanders, why they won’t, and a prediction

Chris Roling

Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A week ago, the Los Angeles Chargers appeared to have one of the easiest picks of the year while undefeated going into a game against the New York Giants.

So much for that, as the Chargers are now 3-1 and going into a much tougher-looking encounter with the Washington Commanders, a team getting star quarterback Jayden Daniels back just in time for the showdown.

Here’s a look at why the Chargers will or won’t pick up a win over the Commanders in Week 5. 

Why Chargers will beat Commanders

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Daniels is bound to be rusty and won’t have star wideout Terry McLaurin. This is also a homestand for the Chargers, with the Commanders needing to make a big trip for a later-than-usual kickoff. Justin Herbert has completed 63.8 percent of his passes with seven scores and three picks and continues to enjoy a strong cast of supporting weapons, headed up by rookie back Omarion Hampton and his 270 yards and two scores on a 5.0 per-carry average. The Chargers defense finally got the Tuli Tuipulotu breakout with Khalil Mack on injured reserve, as he posted a four-sack game and will be on the hunt for more. 

Why Chargers won’t beat Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels
Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The injury woes to the offensive line were too much to overcome for the Chargers last week. Missing Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, with Mekhi Becton only just coming back from a concussion, could be a big problem. Daniels remains an elite quarterback and he’s bolstered by a rushing attack averaging a shocking 5.9 yards per carry over 105 attempts. Tuipulotu’s breakout will also have the Commanders on high-alert from a gameplan perspective, putting all of the pressure to create, well, pressure, on…Bud Dupree. 

Commanders vs. Chargers prediction

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Commanders have yet to win on the road this year and only just get back Daniels, minus his top target. Provided a patchwork offensive line can give Herbert just enough time to reach even his second read, he should be able to lead a ball-control offense that sends the home fans away happy with a 4-1 start. 

Prediction: Chargers 27, Commanders 21

