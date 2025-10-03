Chargers vs. Commanders predictions: Who experts are picking to win Week 5 game
Following their first loss of the 2025 season in Week 4, the Los Angeles Chargers will look to bounce back in a Week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
The Chargers were considered heavy favorites going into their game against the New York Giants last week, but rookie signal-caller Jaxson Dart managed to pull off the shocking upset.
Meanwhile, the Commanders dropped to 2-2 on the season with a loss against the Atlanta Falcons, which was also the second game Washington didn't have quarterback Jayden Daniels.
That's going to change this week, as Daniels has been medically cleared to play. He won't have his No. 1 target, though, as wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been ruled out.
This is just the 13th meeting between these two franchises all time. The Commanders hold the advantage with a 7-5 record over the Chargers, but Los Angeles has won five of the last six.
This should be one of the most competitive games of the entire Week 5 slate. Let's see who experts are predicting to win the contest.
Chargers vs. Commanders predictions
- Albert Breer: Commanders
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Commanders
- Stephania Bell: Chargers
- Matt Bowen: Chargers
- Mike Clay: Chargers
- Jeremy Fowler: Commanders
- Dan Graziano: Chargers
- Kalyn Kahler: Chargers
- Pamela Maldonado: Chargers
- Eric Moody: Chargers
- Jason Reid: Chargers
- Lindsey Thiry: Chargers
- Seth Wickersham: Chargers
- Pete Prisco: Chargers
- Cody Benjamin: Commanders
- Jared Dubin: Chargers
- Ryan Wilson: Chargers
- John Breech: Chargers
- Tyler Sullivan: Chargers
- Dave Richard: Commanders
- Jamey Eisenberg: Chargers
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Chargers 24, Commanders 20
Iyer: "The Commanders are hoping Jayden Daniels can return for Marcus Mariota at QB but the offense is faring OK with Kliff Kingsbury's system well in place, spreading the ball around. The defense is becoming a bigger issue, giving up chunks vs. the run and other big plays. That won't change vs. Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton on the road."
Number of experts picking Chargers: 22
Number of experts picking Commanders: 5
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers make predictable, underwhelming roster move to address Joe Alt injury
Chargers' Omarion Hampton receives same first-quarter grade as Raiders' Ashton Jeanty
Los Angeles Chargers feel the sting of letting J.K. Dobbins go again
Chargers rightfully getting grilled for ignoring offensive line last offseason