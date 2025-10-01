Chargers' Omarion Hampton receives same first-quarter grade as Raiders' Ashton Jeanty
When they drafted him 22nd overall in last April's NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers had high expectations for Omarion Hampton. Though it's come under a different set of circumstances, the rookie running back from North Carolina has been better than advertised.
The original plan was to have Omarion sit behind free-agent feature back Najee Harris and slowly work his way into the rotation, running behind star offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. Oops.
The Chargers, who host the Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium, are 3-1 but they've flipped the page several times. Slater and Harris have suffered season-ending injuries and Alt was in a walking boot after last week's loss to the New York Giants with a sprained ankle.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers feel the sting of letting J.K. Dobbins go again
Through all the changes, Hampton has not only perservered but produced.
He has rushed for 270 yards, scored a touchdown in each of the last two games, averaged 5.0 yards per carry and been effective as a receiver with 14 catches for another 100 yards.
In Bleacher Report's first quarter of the season grades for every first-round draft choice, Hampton received one of the highest marks with an A-minus.
MORE: Chargers open as early favorites over Commanders thanks to Jayden Daniels injury news
Writes B/R of Omarion: "Among 23 backs with at least 50 rushes, Hampton ranks fifth with a 5.0 yards-per-attempt average. He's scored twice and has factored in more as a receiver the last couple of weeks. Considering the Chargers' offensive-line issues, he deserves a ton of credit."
Hampton's A- is the same grade as the Las Vegas Raiders' Ashton Jeanty, selected sixth overall. He is also averaging 5.0 yards per attempt.
Only five rookies received a higher grade than Hampton, led by Philadelphia Eagles' linebacker Jihaad Campbell with an A+ as the 31st pick.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers make first flurry of roster moves in aftermath of Joe Alt injury
Instead of a trade or free-agent signing, Chargers could replace Joe Alt from within
Chargers open as early favorites over Commanders thanks to Jayden Daniels injury news
Joe Alt injury update: Latest news, buzz, return timelines on Chargers’ star
Chargers were in trade talks for Texans OT who just got sent to Browns