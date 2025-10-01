Los Angeles Chargers feel the sting of letting J.K. Dobbins go again
When it comes to players the Los Angeles Chargers let get away this past offseason, it’s a two-man race between Joey Bosa and J.K. Dobbins.
Bosa is off enjoying a career revival with the Buffalo Bills. Dobbins is continuing the revival he started last year with the Chargers, though, but with the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
When the Chargers hit Dobbins with a rare tag in free agency, it didn’t seem like that big of a deal. He eventually left, the Chargers signed Najee Harris in typical Jim Harbaugh fashion, then energized the fanbase by drafting Omarion Hampton in the first round.
But Harris had the random eye injury during a fireworks incident over the summer, then the season-ending Achilles injury.
Hampton has been good, no doubt. He’s averaging five yards per carry with 270 yards and two scores on 54 carries over just four games.
But it’s hard not to think what might’ve been with Dobbins. The veteran missed a little time last year, sure, but he was also a Comeback Player of the Year finalist. Now he’s stolen the top job with the Broncos and over four games, has rushed for 323 yards and three scores on a 5.7 average.
He’s also doing things like this:
It’s easy to say these things in hindsight, of course. But wondering what a Dobbins-Hampton backfield might look like right now is fair and, if nothing else, unfortunate.
This is especially the case considering the Charges weren’t exactly hurting for cap space this offseason, something we’re seeing play out with poor offensive line depth, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers make first flurry of roster moves in aftermath of Joe Alt injury
Instead of a trade or free-agent signing, Chargers could replace Joe Alt from within
Chargers open as early favorites over Commanders thanks to Jayden Daniels injury news
Joe Alt injury update: Latest news, buzz, return timelines on Chargers’ star
Chargers were in trade talks for Texans OT who just got sent to Browns