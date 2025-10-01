Chargers rightfully getting grilled for ignoring offensive line last offseason
Los Angeles Chargers fans were 100 percent correct in criticizing the team over the summer when Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz simply didn’t do enough to project Justin Herbert.
Those Chargers entered the offseason with an elite tackle duo in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, then added a one-year experiment guard in free agency with Mekhi Becton. Otherwise, they kept two out of the three struggling interior starters the same with Zion Johnson and Bradley Bozeman (after flirting with a position swap for them, for some reason).
Fast forward to right now? Slater is out for the year, Alt is out an unknown number of weeks and Becton is working through a concussion that might cost him two games in row.
Herbert, a year removed from nagging injuries that prevented him from playing at an MVP level we’re seeing this year, is one of the most-hit passers in the NFL.
Hence reporters like The Athletic’s Daniel Popper looping back to this conversation with Hortiz from over the summer:
When everyone outside the Chargers organization could see that the team simply wasn’t doing enough, all of the criticism is very well earned here.
To be fair, no team can prep properly for losing two starting offensive tackles, never mind elite offensive tackles. But continually sitting on some of the most cap space in the NFL and a stockpile of draft assets, only to shrug off two low-grade starters in front of an elite quarterback, is borderline malpractice.
Now, the Chargers have to decide if they’ll make an all-in move to fix things or just cross their fingers and hope Herbert’s body can endure the hits, all while the front office sits on a nice asset base.
