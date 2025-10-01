Chargers make predictable, underwhelming roster move to address Joe Alt injury
The Los Angeles Chargers have taken some heat for the approach to the offensive line since the summer and that won’t change based on the team’s latest roster move.
As they start practice ahead of Week 5, the Chargers announced the signing of Foster Sarell off the practice squad to the 53-man roster. It was Sarell who was promoted to the active roster last week during the game Joe Alt suffered his sprained ankle.
Along with that roster move, the Chargers signed Bobby Hart to the practice squad, a veteran who hasn’t seen in-game action since 2022.
Rather than go out and find help for a depleted line in front of Justin Herbert, the Chargers seem intent to keep things in-house for now.
That could mean starting Austin Deculus at left tackle even though he’s only been with the team for about a month. Rashawn Slater is out for the season, with Trey Pipkins starting in his spot. Mekhi Becton, the team’s big free-agent signing, missed last week and continues to slowly work his way back from a concussion.
As for Alt, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that they remain unsure if the star tackle will head to injured reserve or not. For now, he avoids that in the latest batch of roster moves.
