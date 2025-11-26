Chargers' Justin Herbert provides small injury update after bye week

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been on injury watch for a few weeks now.

That’s not to suggest Herbert has been in danger of missing games just yet, but the fact he’s been pressured 182 times already this season and had multiple scares is a red flag.

After the bye week and ahead of a Week 13 encounter with the Las Vegas Raiders, Herbert touched on his injury status with reporters.

"Better. You know I think with every day you get better,” Herbert said. “I think it was good for everyone to have that week off to get their bodies back. It's a long season."

Justin Herbert injury update and outlook

Herbert’s comments were vague, yet good to hear. In Week 10 against the Steelers, he limped off the field and seemed notably limited after that.

And in Week 11 against the Jaguars, Herbert went to the blue medical tent for a concussion check, then the locker room early for halftime before ending with just 81 passing yards in a 35-6 loss.

The Chargers will roll out a new-look offensive line in Week 13, by all accounts from reports coming out of practice. That means lineup change No. 20-something so far this year and a brand new left tackle, yet again.

But the Chargers will also possibly get running back Omarion Hampton back to balance things out. They also get a Raiders team they already whipped 20-9 on the road this year. So Herbert feeling good after a break going into this week is a good sign.

