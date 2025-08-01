Chargers-Commanders trade idea gives Los Angeles huge upgrade at shaky position
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to take that next step in 2025 after an upstart 2024 campaign that saw them exceed expectations.
In order to do that, the Chargers needed to bolster their receivers room for quarterback Justin Herbert, who didn't have enough reliable weapons last season.
While Ladd McConkey has established himself as the Chargers' No. 1 target in the passing game, there remains quite a bit of uncertainty surrounding Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris.
The Chargers' receiving corps. also took a hit when it lost the elder statesman of the group, Mike Williams, who decided to retire.
If the Chargers are looking for an upgrade, they might want to give the Washington Commanders a call about wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has reportedly requested a trade in the midst of a contract dispute.
USA TODAY's Jacob Camenker thinks the Chargers are one of the best fits for McLaurin.
"McLaurin would be an upgrade over Johnston and would afford 2025 second-round pick time to acclimate to the NFL. He and McConkey would instantly become one of the NFL's most feared receiver duos, which could unlock the potential of Justin Herbert in Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman's system," Camenker wrote.
We would've thought the Commanders trading McLaurin to be inconceivable considering how important he is to the team and the development of young star quarterback Jayden Daniels.
However, with McLaurin forcing the issue and Washington not being keen on extending him because of his age (30 in September), it isn't crazy to think he could get traded.
"A sticking point has been McLaurin's age," ESPN's John Keim said. "He would be 31 when an extension begins, an age when teams are reluctant to pay big money for receivers."
McLaurin is a five-time 1,000-yard wide receiver who has been as consistent as they come. His production is made more impressive by the fact that he's had bad quarterbacks for much of his career before Daniels arrived on the scene.
A McLaurin-Herbert combo could be deadly, and the veteran is a definite upgrade over Johnston and would take a ton of pressure off McConkey.
The Chargers would probably have to give up a Day 2 pick to get the conversation started, but they could lessen the burden on the draft capital by throwing Johnston into the deal.
Washington will need a replacement for McLaurin, and while the third-year wideout isn't likely to totally fill McLaurin's shoes, he's better than nothing.
But before the Chargers can pull the trigger on a McLaurin trade, they will have to agree to an extension first or else they'll find themselves in the same boat as Washington.
Currently, McLaurin is on the final year of a contract that pays him $22.7 million annually. An extension for the 29-year-old will probably total at least $30 million per.
According to Over the Cap, the Chargers are well-positioned to be able to get that done, with the team having an estimated $84.5 million in cap space in 2026 and $146 million in 2027.
Now, would it be risky to give McLaurin such a contract with him approaching the age of 30?
Maybe, but the Chargers have to be living in the now and right now McLaurin would amount to a huge shot in the arm for Herbert and the Chargers' offense and would improve the team's chances of competing in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
3 most impressive players from Chargers training camp so far
Chargers UDFA has flashed in nearly all 10 training camp practices so far
Chargers' $18M rising star working back from injury quickly at training camp
Chargers have a glaring weakness no one seems to be discussing
Jim Harbaugh takes shot at NBA, MLB with joke about NFL Hall of Fame Game