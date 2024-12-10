Former Super Bowl champ says Chargers can do 'damage' in playoffs
Are the Los Angeles Chargers a team that can make noise in the playoffs?
It seems that way, as Jim Harbaugh has transformed the trajectory of the franchise in just his first year at the helm. They're 8-5 with five games left, the first game of the final stretch being against the rival Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chargers have been cited as a dark horse playoff team for a few weeks now, but NFL legend Rob Gronkowski took it one step further. Gronk believes the Chargers can do serious damage, going in depth as to what he likes about them on the Up & Adams Show.
"There's a team that I believe can make some damage in the playoffs, Kay, and that's the Chargers," Gronkowski said. "I love what they're doing, there's no doubt about that. They have a solid defense in scoring, they're creating turnovers and all that good stuff. But the offense, they were struggling at first, but they're coming through. Justin Herbert's starting to understand what Harbaugh wants out of him and just becoming more explosive every week on the offensive side of the ball. When you're that explosive with that type of defense, you can do damage when it comes to the playoffs."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh should bench 2 players after loss to Chiefs
How good is Chargers' Ladd McConkey? He was Chiefs' entire gameplan
Chargers' DJ Chark couldn't see field despite Ladd McConkey's absence
Chargers WR Quentin Johnston deserves props for stepping up with McConkey out
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh explains backbreaking mistake vs. Chiefs