Key Chargers defender plots return vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers have a massive showdown with the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. The winner of the game will all but secure their playoff dreams, while the loser will still need a strong finish to their 2024 season.
In such a big game, it is vital for any team to be at full strength. The Chargers, along with every other team in the league, are dealing with crucial injuries to key players. Injuries are a part of the game and something every team knows all too well. However, the Chargers may be getting some good news when it comes to linebacker Denzel Perryman returning to the field.
According to NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon, Perryman will be in action when the Chargers take the field Thursday night. Perryman's presence will be a huge boost to a defense that may need to force turnovers in order to give a struggling offense a chance at a short field.
Perryman has recorded just one sack on the season. However, according to Pro Football Focus, the Chargers linebacker ranks third out of 177 linebackers when it comes to the pass rush. A strong pass rush against a rookie quarterback in a playoff-like atmosphere is just what the doctor ordered for these Chargers.
