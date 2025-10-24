Chargers' Derwin James suffers injury vs. Vikings in Week 8
Los Angeles Chargers star safety Derwin James suffered an injury during his team’s Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.
James was active during the early goings of the game but didn’t take the field near the end of the first quarter.
Not long after, the Chargers declared James questionable to return due to an ankle injury.
James’ Chargers just can’t escape the injury bug. Not long before the superstar defender left the field, guard Mekhi Becton limped to the blue medical tent with an injury, too.
The Chargers can’t afford to suffer injuries at safety, either. They traded away surplus talent at the spot recently when trading for pass-rusher Odafe Oweh. Elijah Molden has been dealing with nagging injuries, too.
With James out, the Chargers will turn to a mix of cornerbacks in the slot and safeties like Kendall Williamson and RJ Mickens next to Molden and Tony Jefferson.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ Greg Roman sort of throws Justin Herbert under the bus over mistakes
Mack's back: Chargers' defensive leader gives impassioned speech to stop losing slide
It’s been rough sledding for Jim Harbaugh's Chargers outside of the AFC West
Chargers WR Keenan Allen may be looking forward to seeing Vikings again
Jim Harbaugh ripped as Chargers tank in power rankings for Week 8