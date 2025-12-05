ESPN ranks Chargers' Derwin James as "best" in NFL in 2 important categories

Despite numerous injuries to front-line players, the Los Angeles Chargers are 8-4 and still in contention to win the AFC West or at worst secure a top Wild Card spot in the AFC Playoffs.

Quarterback Justin Herbert has played at an MVP level. Rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden has been a God-send. The return of Keenan Allen has helped. Teair Tart has been a pleasant surprise on defense. But according to ESPN the Chargers' best player resides in the seconday.

In its annual rankings, ESPN names the NFL's "best" player at 109 unique, specific categories. Not, for example, just the league's best quarterback, but more so the best deep thrower, scrambler and pocket poise.

Of the 109 categories, only one Chargers player was honored. And he did it twice.

Derwin James: "Best Open-Field Tackler" and "Best Secondary Blitzer"

James is second on the team behind linebacker Daiyan Henley with 67 tackles. He also has eight quarterback hits, five tackles for loss and an interception.

Says ESPN of Derwin:

"James has played 241 snaps in the slot this season, making tackles in space. He can operate in the front as an overhang defender. He shoots and wraps on contract to get ball carriers to the ground, and James has 67 tackles on the season.

"He is a freight train for running backs to block in pass protection, plus he has a rush plan to set up blockers. James has two sacks, 11 pressures and eight quarterback hits this season."

James and the Chargers' defense hopes to contain Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium in Week 14.

Derwin James | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

