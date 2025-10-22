It’s been rough sledding for Jim Harbaugh's Chargers outside of the AFC West
Three weeks into the 2025 NFL season and the Los Angeles Chargers had certainly opened some eyes. The team opened the year with a clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil, a Monday night appearance at Las Vegas to face the Raiders, and a clash at SoFi Stadium with the Denver Broncos.
Three divisional games and three victories. In those contests, Chargers’ quarterback Justin Hebert threw for 860 yards and six scores, and the team turned over the ball just three times (2 by Herbert). Meanwhile, Jesse Minter’s defensive unit allowed only 276.7 total yards per game and surrendered just four offensive TDs. The Chargers gave up a total of 50 points. All told, the Bolts sat at 3-0, and the Broncos, Chiefs, and Raiders all owned 1-2 records.
That was then and this is now. Jim Harbaugh’s club has dropped three of its last four games, all against non-divisional competition. Yes, injuries to running back Omarion Hampton and tackle Joe Alt (who was replacing Rashawn Slater) haven’t helped. However, there have been issues on both side of the ball.
In their last four outings, Minter’s defense has allowed 345.3 total yards per contest. The Bolts have surrendered at least 120 yards on the ground in each of those four contests, and the Chargers have given up a disappointing 13 offensive TDs. Meanwhile, Harbaugh’s club has turned over the ball a combined seven times the past four weeks, five of those interceptions by Herbert.
Now the Chargers travel on a short week to face the Vikings in Minnesota. That Los Angeles’ defense has to turn things around sooner than later and Herbert obviously must do a better job with ball security. For the record, Harbaugh’s team doesn’t play another divisional game until Week 13, when they host the Raiders. It’s been a disappointing four weeks for the Bolts, to say the least.
