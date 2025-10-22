Jim Harbaugh ripped as Chargers tank in power rankings for Week 8
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has started to come under fire for his team’s 4-3 start to the season.
Talk about how fast things can change in the NFL. The Chargers started 3-0, ripping off a sweep of the AFC West and looked on the way to being in control of the entire AFC while Justin Herbert played like an MVP.
Fast forward to now, though, the Chargers have lost three of their last four, including a 38-24 whipping at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts in a game that decided which team sits in control of the AFC.
The sudden downward swing has some suddenly questioning Harbaugh.
Jim Harbaugh under fire in NFL power rankings collapse
Look no further for Harbaugh criticisms than the latest power rankings from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.
There, the Chargers fall to 17, with Florio writing the following: "Not even Jim Harbaugh can change what the Chargers are."
Harbaugh has a reputation as a guy who turns around every program he graces. But he also has the reputation as a trenches-first guy. He and the front office very obviously didn’t address the interior offensive line properly this past offseason and, sprinkle in a few injuries, and the team is an outright disaster when it comes to physicality.
Crippling offensive line injuries and a lack of a pass-rush, even with Khalil Mack on the field, are two areas most probably didn’t expect a Harbaugh team to struggle with this year. Unless those change and the Chargers get back in the win column, Harbaugh’s going to continue to keep taking more heat.
