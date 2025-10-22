Chargers’ Greg Roman sort of throws Justin Herbert under the bus over mistakes
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is one of the more polarizing players at his position in the NFL due to his immense upside, but sometimes high-profile setbacks amid an organization that historically doesn’t do the best to support him.
Exiting the Chargers’ Week 7 loss to Indianapolis, Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman hit Herbert a bit during a presser by citing the need to avoid turnovers.
Herbert threw a pair of interceptions on the day, including a costly one in the redzone. Otherwise, he made some statistical history by losing despite throwing for 420 yards with three scores while also leading the team in rushing with 31 yards.
Greg Roman’s Justin Herbert comments spark debate
One doesn’t have to look far to find Herbert agreeing with Roman’s comments. And Roman isn’t wrong: If Herbert doesn’t throw those two picks, perhaps the outcome is very different.
Alas, reactions like the above make sense, too.
Roman’s offense deserves criticism for throwing 55 times to just 10 rushes. It deserves criticism for not yanking underperforming starters like center Bradley Bozeman.
And Roman, Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz deserve plenty of criticism for bungling the build of the interior offensive line this offseason.
There’s an argument to be made that Herbert is held to too high a standard, while players like Bozeman get praise from coaches in press conferences despite obvious problems.
The age-old problem of Herbert being expected to play perfect ball at all times to have a chance to win while the organization struggles to support him, continues, it seems, just with different coaches this time.
