Chargers’ Quentin Johnston fined by NFL for surprising reason
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston has had a rough few weeks.
Johnston caught just two passes during his team’s Week 7 beatdown loss at the Indianapolis Colts, although one of them went for a touchdown. He then proceeded to receive zero targets from Justin Herbert during his team’s primetime win over the Minnesota Vikings a few days later on a night his offense scored 37 points.
And now? Johnston has a hefty fine letter from the NFL.
According to the NFL’s fines and accountability page, the league issued Johnston a $17,389 fine for an unnecessary roughness infraction in the second quarter, calling his tackle in the endzone after an interception a hip-drop tackle.
As James Boyd of The Athletic pointed out, Johnston wasn’t even flagged during the play:
Talk about a double (or triple) whammy for Johnston, considering he was targeted in the endzone, ended up needing to make a tackle instead, did so without a flag, then gets punished for the effort anyway.
Johnston has enjoyed a strong overall season for the Chargers, but that single play is a good summation of his last few weeks.
Over the next week or so, Johnston will likely appeal the fine. But he’ll be more worried about getting back on track and helping Herbert’s offense while the Chargers keep scrapping for more wins.
