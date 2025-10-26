Khalil Mack's return is game changing for the Chargers defense
Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack suffered a brutal injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 and was placed on injured reserve. The loss of Mack's play and leadership coincided with the Chargers' defensive rough patch.
Mack returned to the Chargers lineup in week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Chargers coaching staff limited Mack's snaps to pass rushing situations where he logged only 12 snaps on the day as he discussed during his press conference appearance Monday following the loss to the Colts.
Mack played a much more significant role Thursday night against the Vikings. The veteran logged 28 snaps against the Vikings and may have been limited only by the score in the fourth quarter.
The defense looked different with Mack setting the edge on early downs. The change was undeniable. The Vikings starting offense had only gained 18 yards rushing before the final drive where backups from both teams took the field.
The Chargers needed their emotional leader back on the field. 28 snaps is far from the 45 he played on opening night in Brazil against the Kansas City Chiefs. Had the course of the game against the Vikings been different, he may have logged similar totals.
Los Angeles has a different run defense with Mack setting the edge. It is a small sample size but the Chargers are giving up over 73 less rushing yards per game with Mack on the field and playing on run downs.
The return of Khalil Mack to the Chargers defense has a game changing impact. The addition of Odafe Oweh while Mack was on injured reserve also opens new opportunities for Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter in the back half of the season.
