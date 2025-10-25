Charger Report

Chargers won big with Odafe Oweh trade…just look at how mad Ravens fans are

Chris Roling

Los Angeles Chargers fans weren’t wrong for being happy about the trade that landed former first-round pass-rusher Odafe Oweh. 

Oweh hadn’t recorded a sack this year when the Chargers sent a 2026 fifth-round pick and safety Alohi Gilman to the Baltimore Ravens to acquire him. 

Three games into his tenure with the Chargers, Oweh already has two sacks. 

Oweh has only played 51 percent of the snaps with the Chargers over those three games, yet the first-round upside has been apparent right away. Now that Khalil Mack is back, there’s a chance he gets even better while continuing to adapt to his new surroundings. 

Considering Oweh is on the final year of his rookie deal and easily retainable this offseason, the Chargers getting a possible long-term first-round player at the cost of a mid-draft pick and backup safety classifies as a steal. 

Frankly, all one has to do is look at how Ravens fans have reacted to the situation to see how massive this steal is turning out to be for the Chargers. 

Odafe Oweh’s Chargers breakout reactions

Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

