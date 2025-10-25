Chargers won big with Odafe Oweh trade…just look at how mad Ravens fans are
Los Angeles Chargers fans weren’t wrong for being happy about the trade that landed former first-round pass-rusher Odafe Oweh.
Oweh hadn’t recorded a sack this year when the Chargers sent a 2026 fifth-round pick and safety Alohi Gilman to the Baltimore Ravens to acquire him.
Three games into his tenure with the Chargers, Oweh already has two sacks.
RELATED: Omarion Hampton injury update slightly dampens Chargers' mood after win vs. Vikings
Oweh has only played 51 percent of the snaps with the Chargers over those three games, yet the first-round upside has been apparent right away. Now that Khalil Mack is back, there’s a chance he gets even better while continuing to adapt to his new surroundings.
Considering Oweh is on the final year of his rookie deal and easily retainable this offseason, the Chargers getting a possible long-term first-round player at the cost of a mid-draft pick and backup safety classifies as a steal.
RELATED: Mekhi Becton injury headlines winners and losers from Chargers' beatdown of Vikings
Frankly, all one has to do is look at how Ravens fans have reacted to the situation to see how massive this steal is turning out to be for the Chargers.
Odafe Oweh’s Chargers breakout reactions
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers injuries force LA to quickly host free agents, former 1st-rounder on tryouts
Derwin James injury scare for Chargers updated after primetime win
Chargers' suddenly surging Oronde Gadsden could be the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft
Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert lean on young Chargers to dominate the Vikings
Oronde Gadsden fantasy football outlook as Chargers rookie soars