Chargers trade proposal adds playmaking tight end coming off 800-yard season
If there's one thing we'd like to see the Los Angeles Chargers do before the 2025 season, it's add one more playmaker for Justin Herbert.
The Chargers do have Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnson, Tre Harris and Mike Williams, but Harris is unproven as a rookie, Johnston is inconsistent and Williams is over the hill.
At tight end, the Chargers sport a solid one-two punch in Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin, but nobody would mistake the two veterans for being impact playmakers in the passing game.
Knowing all that, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Chargers add another wide receiver or tight end, and the Miami Dolphins could help Los Angeles with the latter.
Trade rumors have been swirling around Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith, who is looking for a new contract after a breakout year that saw him tally over 800 yards, a new career-high for him. However, Miami's willingness to give him one remains to be seen.
If Smith doesn't get the contract he wants, the Dolphins could turn around and trade him before he possible leaves for nothing in 2026. If that happens, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios thinks the Chargers could come calling.
"As of this posting, 2024 draft pick Ladd McConkey is the most reliable weapon on this roster," Palacios said. "Smith is playing at his peak, and the Chargers could take advantage to not only give him a new contract since they have the cap space for it, but also make him the main starter of the unit."
Smith isn't your typical tight end, so he could still fit in the Chargers' crowded tight ends room, although the Dolphins theoretically could ask for Dissly or Conklin in return.
The former fourth-round pick is an athletic freak who can line up all over the field, including in-line, in the slot, and out wide. He's even taken 19 carries during his career.
With Smith going into the final year of his contract, it shouldn't cost much to acquire him. The Chargers would likely have to surrender a mid-Day 3 pick to acquire the Pro Bowler.
As far as an extension for Smith is concerned, the Chargers can oblige him thanks to their projected cap space situation through 2027, although Los Angeles shouldn't make too long of a commitment with Smith set to turn 30 in August.
While we'd prefer to see the Chargers land an established wide receiver to add some stability to their receivers room, acquiring a versatile tight end like Smith would be a solid consolation prize.
