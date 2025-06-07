Chargers set to take on Aaron Rodgers, Steelers in primetime this season
Perhaps the longest saga of the NFL offseason has finally come to an end, as Aaron Rodgers finally decided to sign a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After two seasons with the New York Jets that included injuries and losing, Rodgers is hoping to prove he can still be a winning quarterback in Pittsburgh.
The Los Angeles Chargers will now get the opportunity to face Rodgers and his new team in Week 10, as they're set for a primetime matchup. It'll be a Sunday Night Football game at home in SoFi Stadium, so Rodgers and the Steelers will be making a trip to the west coast to face Herbert and the Bolts.
Interestingly enough, Rodgers has only faced the Chargers three times in his illustrious career, with a 2-1 record against the Bolts. All of his games against the Bolts came during his time in Green Bay.
The first matchup was in 2011, a 45-38 win in Week 8. The next came four years later in Week 6 of the 2015 season, a 27-20 win for the Packers. The Chargers' lone win against Rodgers was in 2019, a dominating 26-11 victory in Week 9.
The Chargers haven't faced a Rodgers-led team in six seasons. A lot has changed since, so the Bolts have an opportunity to even their all-time record against the future Hall of Famer.
