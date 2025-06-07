Chargers named ideal landing spot for disgruntled Commanders wide receiver
Going into the offseason, wide receiver was one of the greatest needs on the Los Angeles Chargers roster.
They made a couple of moves as they brought back Mike Williams and selected Tre Harris in the second round. Both players have plenty of upside, but there are question marks that have to be answered.
Instead of just hoping Williams can rebound from a disastrous 2024 campaign, or banking on a rookie, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes the Chargers should go for a game-changing move and target Terry McLaurin.
According to Jordan Schultz, McLaurin has grown frustrated with the Washington Commanders amidst stalled contract talks. This has led to trade rumors, and Knox believes the Chargers should pull the trigger.
His trade proposal has the Bolts adding McLaurin and a third-round pick in 2026 in exchange for second and fourth-round selections in 2026 as well as Quentin Johnston. Such a move is what they need to consider to surpass the Chiefs.
"McLaurin would walk into L.A. as Herbert's top perimeter target and would instantly elevate the passing game. For a team looking to leapfrog the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West and make a deep postseason push, that would be huge."
The price to add McLaurin would be well worth it, but the concern would be his contract. If any team adds McLaurin, they would have to come to terms on an extension. L.A. has the money to do so, but the question is whether they see wideout as a desperate enough need to pull the trigger.
