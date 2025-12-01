The Los Angeles Chargers entered today's week 13 matchup coming off their bye week to play host to their division rival Las Vegas Raiders. The final score of 31-14 is not indicative of how lopsided this game could have been.

The Chargers special teams did not start the game off well. The Raiders kick returner Dylan Laube fumbled to the opening kickoff but had time to pick up the ball, gain his composure and return the kick close to the 40 yard line.

The Chargers defense forced the Raiders to punt and the Chargers special teams unit flirted with disaster as punt returner Derius Davis appeared hesitant to make the catch and did not direct his blockers to where the ball was. The punt bounced and hit a Chargers player off the bounce and became a live ball. The Chargers were lucky to recover the ball.

Los Angeles' offense methodically marched down the field and found the endzone after eating nearly 9 minutes of the clock to take the lead 7-0. Before the Chargers scored, potential disaster struck yet the Chargers still scored.

The hit on Justin Herbert that sent him to the locker room with a left hand injury. He is questionable to return. Still in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/KXxG3anZXl — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 30, 2025

The Chargers offense was able to march down the field with Trey Lance at the helm and Kimani Vidal running the ball well. Justin Herbert returned to the game and continued the drive but threw an interception in the endzone.

The game, following Herbert's return with a heavily taped, injured left hand, went a bit sideways. The Chargers' defense got the ball right back with an incredible interception from Tony Jefferson, but a failed 4th and 1 attempt with Herbert unable to go under center gave the Raiders the ball back and the momentum. Las Vegas scored before the half to tie the game at 7.

The choice to go for it on 4th down with Herbert's injury will be dissected and questioned. The Chargers came away with no points in back to back trips to the redzone.

A huge run from Kimani Vidal on the opening series of the second half pushed the Chargers back into the lead 14-7.

The second half started as a defensive battle with both defensive fronts logging multiple sacks. The back and forth was finally broken up when the Chargers offense marched down the field and finished off the drive with a touchdown to wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

The Chargers managed to overcome an injury to quarterback Justin Herbert, early special teams mistakes to grind out a tough divisional victory. Herbert's injury looms large over this victory. The Chargers will have an extra day to gameplan with the Philadelphia Eagles coming to town for Monday night football

