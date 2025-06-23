Notable former Chargers draft pick shown the door by the Browns
The Los Angeles Chargers have had some major draft misses over the years, which is what happens when an entire coaching staff gets let go and a new era begins.
One of those names still making the rounds is former third-round pick Tre' McKitty from the 2021 NFL draft.
McKitty just got let go by the Cleveland Browns ahead of training camp while that franchise made a corresponding move, signing another tight end.
RELATED: Chargers' bewildering offseason decision has created a massive problem
RELATED: Chargers' trade pursuit of Jalen Ramsey features absurd price tag
A blocking prospect with the perceived upside to develop into something more, McKitty was only with the Chargers from 2021-2023. Before getting cut and going on to join the Buffalo Bills, McKitty caught just 16 passes over 28 appearances with the Chargers.
This news is a little more notable than most when it comes to former Chargers players lately. Tight end, after all, has been a sour point for the organization for years. Recent gambles like Hayden Hurst and Will Dissly have ranged from outright flopping to underwhelming at best, at least when joining an offense spearheaded by a quarterback as talented as Justin Herbert.
Now, the Chargers turn to Tyler Conklin, while fans pin hopes on high-upside rookie Oronde Gadsden.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Former Chargers standout shockingly facing uncertain NFL future
Chargers' Najee Harris may be the most disrespected 1,000-yard RB ever
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh thrown in great problem to have with Jalen Ramsey buzz
Derwin James did his part while trying to get Khalil Mack back to the Chargers
Jim Harbaugh gets ahead of himself with Joe Alt prediction Chargers fans will love