Jim Harbaugh gets ahead of himself with Joe Alt prediction Chargers fans will love
The hype for Los Angeles Chargers star offensive tackle Joe Alt couldn’t be higher.
Most everywhere one looks, there are All-Pro projections for Alt after his super-successful rookie campaign in front of Justin Herbert.
So why not a Hall of Fame projection too?
Most probably wouldn’t dare to go that far, but Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is one of those more than willing to do so.
Harbaugh recently sat down with Chargers Weekly of the team’s site and dropped this: "He's on track for a Hall of Fame type of career. I don't feel like I'm going out on a ledge by saying that."
Harbaugh added this, too: "As good as he was last year, I'd call him right now one of our most ascending players on the team. He's that much better, that much improved."
Harbaugh has a tendency to go overboard, but he is in the building and happens to know a thing or two about how his players look.
To outsiders, Alt hardly looked like a rookie last year while posting a 94.3 percent pass-block win rate by ESPN’s metrics.
Not only can Alt keep developing on his own, the guard spot next to him should improve with the arrival of Mekhi Becton. That puts him in a position to at least surge out of his rookie year and put together another elite one on his resume.
