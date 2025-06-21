Chargers' trade pursuit of Jalen Ramsey features absurd price tag
The Los Angeles Chargers are widely viewed as one of the top potential trade destinations for Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, which should not come as much of a surprise.
The Chargers have been named as a prime landing spot for pretty much every big name this offseason, and apparently, Ramsey specifically wants to the West Coast, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Los Angeles could definitely use another cornerback after losing Kristian Fulton and Asante Samuel Jr., and you probably aren't going to find a better available option than Ramsey right now.
The caveat, of course, is Ramsey's contract, which runs through 2028 and is not exactly cheap. He carries a $16.7 million cap hit for 2025, but that number rises to $25 million in 2026 and jumps all the way up to $36.2 million by 2028.
But here's the best part: Ramsey's deal will make his trade price absurdly low, with most assuming that the Dolphins will be forced to trade him for a Day 3 draft pick, even if they eat some of his salary.
Let's say the Chargers are asked to pay a fourth-round pick in exchange for Ramsey. That is a move you make 10 out of 10 times, especially considering that Ramsey's deal has an out after next season. Even for one year of Ramsey, you take that risk.
Of course, Bolts general manager Joe Hortiz is known for being painfully conservative when it comes to draft choices and finances. That's why Los Angeles largely sat on the sidelines as wide receivers Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens were all traded this offseason. The Chargers also watched as Davante Adams — who was apparently very open to Jim Harbaugh's club — signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
Why, then, should we expect things to be any different with Ramsey?
Well, I guess the hope is that the Chargers see the opportunity to add a potential future Hall of Famer for pennies on the dollar (as far as draft capital is concerned) and take full advantage of it. Plus, wouldn't you want to have an elite corner in a division that includes Patrick Mahomes?
Ramsey may not be the same lockdown force he was during his Jacksonville Jaguars days, but he remains a very good player who could also transition to safety sometime down the line. That's something Los Angeles should absolutely take into account when debating the length of his contract.
It's becoming increasingly obvious that Miami is not going to land a major haul for Ramsey, even if the Dolphins absorb some of that money. Taking that into consideration, the Chargers would be beside themselves not to make an aggressive push for the seven-time Pro Bowler.
