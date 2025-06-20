Former Chargers standout shockingly facing uncertain NFL future
A couple of years ago, it looked as if Asante Samuel Jr. was an ascending player with the Los Angeles Chargers. Most importantly, he played cornerback, one of the most vital positions in the sport.
However, last season, Samuel played in just four games as a result of a neck/shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery. He underwent the procedure in April, a month after free agency began.
Now, here we are in June, and Samuel remains unsigned, which is pretty understandable given that teams really don't know if he will be able to return healthy for 2025.
Apparently, Samuel is expected to sign sometime in July, potentially right in time for training camp. But what stops the other 31 NFL teams (because the Chargers clearly have no interest in bringing him back) from snubbing the 25-year-old?
At this point, most teams generally know what their rotations will look like heading into the regular season, and while Samuel has certainly shown flashes, he isn't Champ Bailey. He has only been solid thus far, and he obviously comes with considerable risk given his medical history.
Now, the most likely scenario is that Samuel will have to settle for a cheap one-year deal, and there are surely some clubs that would express interest in adding him on an incentive-laden contract, but there is no guarantee that will happen next month.
It was initially puzzling that Samuel was available in free agency so long, but once news of his neck surgery surfaced, the dots were rather easy to connect.
There stands a decent chance that the former second-round pick may not play at all in 2025, and that's truly a shame given how much potential he showed previously.
