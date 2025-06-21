Chargers, Jim Harbaugh thrown in great problem to have with Jalen Ramsey buzz
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t go overboard with free-agency signings this offseason compared to the expectations of having a massive amount of cap space.
Still, every now and then, the Chargers would get mentioned alongside some major names, like when reports suggested Davante Adams might have an interest in joining them.
Next up on this theme? Jalen Ramsey, who is on his way out the door with the Miami Dolphins and apparently likes the idea of joining the Chargers.
Adam Schefter of ESPN said that Ramsey “would like to go to the West Coast, to Los Angeles — Rams, Chargers, somewhere like that,” according to Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams.
Ramsey could be moved via trade before training camps really get going and will make roughly $24 million in 2025.
The Chargers will balk at the asking price, both when it comes to cost to acquire via trade and the money Ramsey will make.
But then again, how much can they complain that a top cornerback wants to join the defense while potentially making a playoff push in the quarterback-happy AFC and a division that Patrick Mahomes calls home?
While costly and sure to take snaps away from the next wave of defenders, Ramsey at least has to be a topic of discussion for the Chargers right now.
And the fact Jim Harbaugh’s team keeps coming up mentioned alongside big names? It’s a nice change of pace, to say the least.
