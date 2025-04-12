Chargers’ former draft pick gets a shot with rival Denver Broncos
A former Los Angeles Chargers draft pick has received a chance with the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.
During the normally quiet stretch between mid-April and the NFL draft, the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson reported that the Broncos hosted defensive end Chris Rumph II on a workout.
While a deal hasn’t happened yet between Rumph and the Broncos, it’s a pretty interesting shout of a connection, especially when it features rival AFC West teams.
After all, Rumph was a fourth-round pick by the Chargers in 2021 who just quietly wrapped up his tenure in Los Angeles. He went to injured reserve in August of 2024. An injury in November of 2023 landed him on injured reserve, too.
Overall, Rumph appeared in 37 games for the Chargers and posted three sacks, playing a career-high 33 percent of the snaps in 2022. He was an interesting name on the team’s overall free-agents list this offseason, especially with at least Joey Bosa obviously leaving the front seven, if not Khalil Mack, too.
Granted, Rumph could always return in some capacity if nothing else materializes for him on the open market. A workout with another team now, though, might hint at the Broncos or other teams keeping tabs on him as an option after the draft, depending on how that process plays out.
