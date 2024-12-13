Chargers emerging as possible fit for Vikings DB in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers are entering Week 15 NFL action with an 8-5 record. At this point in time, they appear to be a playoff team, but there are still games left to be played.
Looking ahead to the future, the Chargers will look to continue building the roster. Jim Harbaugh and company have just one goal. They want to win a Super Bowl.
In order to get to that level, there is more work to be done. That isn't saying that Los Angeles couldn't make a surprising run this season, but they could get much closer with a strong offseason.
One area that the Chargers could target would be bringing in a more talented secondary. Adding a piece at the cornerback position would be a nice step in the right direction for the defense.
With that in mind, a name has been brought up and connected as a potential fit for Los Angeles.
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has named the Chargers as the best potential landing spot for Minnesota Vikings' impending free agent cornerback Byron Murphy.
"Murphy could be looking at top-of-market cornerback money after such a dominant 2024 season," Brooke wrote. "He'll likely need to go to a team with the cap space to afford him, a need for a No. 1-caliber cornerback, but also the culture to embrace the way he loves to play the game. The Los Angeles Chargers have an emerging corner in Tarheeb Still, but he could have some pressure taken off of him if Jim Harbaugh and his staff wanted to take a swing on a free agent like Murphy. His play style feels like a great fit for what the Chargers are looking for to bolster their secondary this offseason."
Speaking of the strong season that Murphy has had, he has been a huge part of the Vikings' overall team success. He has proven himself capable of being a top cornerback.
During the 2024 campaign with Minnesota, Murphy has played in 13 games. He has racked up 61 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble, six interceptions, and 12 defended passes. Those numbers would be a huge addition for L.A.
Bringing in that kind of playmaking ability in the secondary is exactly what Harbaugh's defense needs.
All of that being said, this is just a suggestion at this point in time. There is still a lot of time left between now and the opening of free agency. However, Murphy could be a name to keep a close eye on for the Chargers.
