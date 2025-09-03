Chargers could exploit Chiefs’ latest injury news in Week 1 matchup
The Los Angeles Chargers will break in a somewhat new defense in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Those Chargers still have breakout coordinator Jesse Minter at the controls, yet swapped big names like Poona Ford and Joey Bosa this offseason for new, lesser-known faces hoping to enjoy breakouts of their own.
The latest Chiefs injury news, it seems, offers an assist.
The Chiefs revealed on Wednesday that rookie wideout Jalen Royals won’t be able to play due to a knee injury. He joins the suspended Rashee Rice as a notable absence for Patrick Mahomes' offense, meaning these are the starters at wideout for the Chiefs on Friday:
- Xavier Worthy
- Hollywood Brown
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
That’s quite a bit more favorable for the Chargers than it should be. Worthy turned 98 targets into 59 catches for 638 yards and six scores last year. Smith-Schuster had 231 yards in 14 appearances. Brown suited up in two games.
Rather than dealing with explosive, rather unknown elements in Mahomes’ wideout corps, the Chargers get to break in free-agent signing Donte Jackson in a favorable matchup. Second-year breakouts Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still should fare well, too.
When playing a team like the Chiefs, and especially overseas in a “home” game, every little detail matters. And this could be a big one for Minter’s unit that hopes to shock on a national scale again.
