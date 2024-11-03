Chargers fans go wild after the Quentin Johnston breakout game vs. Browns
The Quentin Johnston breakout game for the Los Angeles Chargers has arrived.
After battling through a nagging injury in recent weeks, the former first-round pick erupted in the Week 9 27-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.
There, Johnston simply couldn’t be stopped on his way to four catches for 118 yards and a score. It was a huge outing for the sophomore and a major flash of the potential the Chargers saw for him in the Justin Herbert-led offense.
Considering wide receiver is one of the Chargers’ supposed biggest needs at this week’s NFL trade deadline, the outburst makes things more interesting.
Here’s a look at what fans and media had to say about the huge day for the Chargers wideout.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' rumored trade deadline approach detailed in new report
Chargers make roster moves with DJ Chark, Jalen Reagor and others
Should Chargers call Bears about trade deadline deal for OL?
Jets roster move crushes chances of Mike Williams reunion with Chargers
Chargers' Bradley Bozeman escapes fine after dirty hit on Justin Herbert