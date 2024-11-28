What can Chargers fans be thankful for this season?
The Los Angeles Chargers had a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. Now, the team will dust themselves off and move forward. But fans shouldn't be down about the performance of this team. Actually, they should be thankful.
The Thanksgiving holiday is the perfect time to think about what you are thankful for. Here are just a few things Chargers fans should be thankful for.
Jim Harbaugh
It has only been eleven games with Jim Harbaugh as the head coach, but his presence has already made a major difference. The Chargers have already surpassed the amount of games they won last season, and the present and the future are bright with Harbaugh at the helm.
Justin Herbert
Things become a lot easier for a franchise when they find their franchise quarterback. Justin Herbert is that quarterback. Herbert has tossed 13 touchdowns with one interception this season. No matter how bleak things may look at times, fans can rest knowing the quarterback position is in safe hands.
The Edge Rush
The Chargers have recorded 34 sacks during the season and have continued to be a dominant pass rush. Led by linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, who has seven sacks, the Chargers could wreak havoc on Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.
Home Run Draft
A first-year head coach has to have some hits in their first draft class. Harbaugh did just that, bringing in Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey, who have helped change the entire complexion of the offense.
This team has plenty to be thankful for this season. Now, it is time for them to reward this fanbase with a deep postseason run.
