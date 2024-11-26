Jim Harbaugh provides unfortunate injury update on Chargers defender
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh provided a quick injury update on a few names after Monday night’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
While Harbaugh didn’t have much to say about the injury to running back J.K. Dobbins, he did reveal the happenings around breakout rookie cornerback Cam Hart.
According to Harbaugh, Hart wore a walking boot during warmups because he suffered a setback during last Saturday’s practice.
While there is no initial word on how long Hart might be out, he now becomes someone to watch on the roster news front this week, should the injury be serious enough for him to miss at least four games.
Hart was initially questionable for the game after battling an injury suffered during the win over Cincinnati the week prior. That changed the complexion of the Chargers defense there and things weren’t much better for the unit on Monday night, especially once other defensive backs went down with injuries.
So far, Hart has been one of two breakout rookie corners for the Chargers, so while his name isn’t as big as a Mack or Joey Bosa, he’s an important one to watch this week.
