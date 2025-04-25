Chargers' first-rounder Hampton models game after AFC rival and that's a good thing
The Los Angeles Chargers added to their running back room early in the 2025 draft. Turns out they picked a guy that very much admires a guy who ran all over the Chargers defense in 2024.
The Chargers selected North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton with their Round 1 pick on Thursday. At 6'0", 221 pounds and possessing 4.46 speed, Hampton is a big back who can bruise a defense and, if he skirts through on a straight line, take it to the house. These traits match up with a ninth-year NFL back who is still playing at a very high level: Joe Mixon of the Houston Texans.
Turns out that Hampton is a big admirer of Mixon's and has learned a lot from watching him play. He has mentioned this in several interviews, including one on Chris Simms' Unbuttoned, "I watch a lot of Joe Mixon. I love his running style. I feel like we compare."
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers' new addition predicts big plays with Justin Herbert reunion
In 2017 when he was drafted, Mixon measured 6'1", 226 pounds with a 4.43 40-yard time at Oklahoma's pro day -- numbers that are nearly identical to Hampton's. Mixon is a two-time Pro Bowler, in 2021 as well as this past season -- the same season in which Mixon bullied the Chargers defense for 106 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown in the 32-12 Texans' victory in the playoffs.
No doubt Chargers' head man Jim Harbaugh would be very happy to see his new bellcow back have the numbers of Mixon -- may the playoff victories come with them.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers GM's hilarious draft evaluation of Adam Sandler, Tom Hanks and other actors in football films
Chargers' first rounder Omarion Hampton puts immediate pressure on Najee Harris
Los Angeles Chargers' Round 1 pick in final mock draft would be massive mistake
Chargers select Omarion Hampton: Instant analysis of LA's first-round pick
Chargers receive passing grade despite not addressing greatest need with Omarion Hampton