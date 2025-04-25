Charger Report

Chargers' first-rounder Hampton models game after AFC rival and that's a good thing

The Los Angeles Chargers selected RB Omarion Hampton with the 22nd pick in the draft, giving them the mirror image of a runner that skewered them at a crucial time in 2024.

Brian Letscher

Nov 16, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs in a game.
Nov 16, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs in a game. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers added to their running back room early in the 2025 draft. Turns out they picked a guy that very much admires a guy who ran all over the Chargers defense in 2024.

The Chargers selected North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton with their Round 1 pick on Thursday. At 6'0", 221 pounds and possessing 4.46 speed, Hampton is a big back who can bruise a defense and, if he skirts through on a straight line, take it to the house. These traits match up with a ninth-year NFL back who is still playing at a very high level: Joe Mixon of the Houston Texans.

Joe Mixon
Jan 11, 2025; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Turns out that Hampton is a big admirer of Mixon's and has learned a lot from watching him play. He has mentioned this in several interviews, including one on Chris Simms' Unbuttoned, "I watch a lot of Joe Mixon. I love his running style. I feel like we compare."

RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers' new addition predicts big plays with Justin Herbert reunion

In 2017 when he was drafted, Mixon measured 6'1", 226 pounds with a 4.43 40-yard time at Oklahoma's pro day -- numbers that are nearly identical to Hampton's. Mixon is a two-time Pro Bowler, in 2021 as well as this past season -- the same season in which Mixon bullied the Chargers defense for 106 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown in the 32-12 Texans' victory in the playoffs.

No doubt Chargers' head man Jim Harbaugh would be very happy to see his new bellcow back have the numbers of Mixon -- may the playoff victories come with them.

