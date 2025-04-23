Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers' new addition predicts big plays with Justin Herbert reunion

The Los Angeles Chargers began their off-season program on Tuesday. One playmaker was especially excited to see QB Justin Herbert in attendance.

Brian Letscher

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass.
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

While a lot of old-guard QB's don't show for non-mandatory workouts like the ones that the Los Angeles Chargers began on Tuesday, Pro Bowler Justin Herbert was laced up and ready to go.

Herbert likely still feels the sting of an early playoff exit last season, a wild card loss the Houston Texans in which the Chargers managed just 12 points and Herbert threw four INT's. Given Herbert's oft-cited competitiveness and toughness, it was no surprise that he was in attendance -- -- an appearance that had several Chargers fired up, including new/old Bolt, WR Mike Williams.

Justin Herbert, Mike Williams
Dec 27, 2020; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates a touchdown pass with wide receiver Mike Williams (81). / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Just the past, everything we've done in the past, the amount of plays we made and having fun out there and celebrating with the guys," wide receiver Mike Williams said. "Just excited to do it again and looking forward to it. I feel like we gained a lot of trust in each other over the years and I'm excited just to get back with him, get on the field and starting gaining that connection back and making plays again.”

Mike Williams
Jan 1, 2023; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) makes a one handed catch for a first down. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Williams played for the Jets and Steelers last season after four seasons with the Chargers and Herbert. During that time, Williams caught 187 passes from Herbert, good for 2,797 yards and 18 touchdowns over 44 games. Given their past success, it's no surprise that Williams is excited to be back between the lines with his former QB -- a reunion that Herbert made sure happened as soon as possible by showing up for non-mandatory workouts.

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers predicted to steal explosive playmaker in Round 1 of draft

Los Angeles Chargers' Round 1 pick in final mock draft would be massive mistake

Chargers faceplant in worst way in AI-predicted NFL mock draft

Chargers linked to Steelers in NFL draft through RB Najee Harris

Chargers predicted to replace Joey Bosa with underrated Jim Harbaugh

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News