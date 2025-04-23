Los Angeles Chargers' new addition predicts big plays with Justin Herbert reunion
While a lot of old-guard QB's don't show for non-mandatory workouts like the ones that the Los Angeles Chargers began on Tuesday, Pro Bowler Justin Herbert was laced up and ready to go.
Herbert likely still feels the sting of an early playoff exit last season, a wild card loss the Houston Texans in which the Chargers managed just 12 points and Herbert threw four INT's. Given Herbert's oft-cited competitiveness and toughness, it was no surprise that he was in attendance -- -- an appearance that had several Chargers fired up, including new/old Bolt, WR Mike Williams.
"Just the past, everything we've done in the past, the amount of plays we made and having fun out there and celebrating with the guys," wide receiver Mike Williams said. "Just excited to do it again and looking forward to it. I feel like we gained a lot of trust in each other over the years and I'm excited just to get back with him, get on the field and starting gaining that connection back and making plays again.”
Williams played for the Jets and Steelers last season after four seasons with the Chargers and Herbert. During that time, Williams caught 187 passes from Herbert, good for 2,797 yards and 18 touchdowns over 44 games. Given their past success, it's no surprise that Williams is excited to be back between the lines with his former QB -- a reunion that Herbert made sure happened as soon as possible by showing up for non-mandatory workouts.
