Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers' Round 1 pick in final mock draft would be massive mistake

As the NFL draft approaches, a recent mock predicts a terrible choice for the Chargers.

Brian Letscher

Jan 15, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz (left) and coach Jim Harbaugh.
Jan 15, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz (left) and coach Jim Harbaugh. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL Draft will be here Thursday and all the mocking will be put to bed. But one final mock, if it were to come true, would spell major disappointment for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Athletic's Daniel Popper, in his recent and final mock draft, has GM Joe Hortiz and HC Jim Harbaugh selecting Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State with the 22nd pick in Round 1.

Emeka Egbuka
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"The Chargers need playmakers in the passing game, and Egbuka is a clean prospect who will immediately improve the receiver room," Popper writes, "I think he has enough in his game — namely his route running and his hands — to play outside at the next level."

Egbuka is certainly a talented and very polished wide receiver. At 6'0", 205 pounds, running a 4.48 40-yard dash at OSU's pro day, Egbuka has solid speed. He's also an excellent blocker, something Harbaugh values in a wideout. He's also a winner -- a national champion -- something Harbaugh puts a premium on even if it was at Ohio State.

Emeka Egbuka
Jan 20, 2025; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates after winning the CFP National Championship. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The problem is that Egbuka is a slot receiver. He's an excellent route runner who can uncover against zone coverage and runs precise routes against man-to-man. As ESPN's Mel Kiper noted in recent draft rankings where he had Egbuka at No. 18 overall, "[Egbuka] is a grinder who can make plays and pick up first downs when they are needed most."

Lance Zierlein from NFL.com compares Egbuka to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Not a bad comp at all -- if a team needs a slot receiver. The Chargers do not. They're doing very well with Hortiz' excellent pick from last years draft: Ladd McConkey. The Chargers would be much better off getting a top iOL or EDGE rusher with that 22nd pick.

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers predicted to steal explosive playmaker in Round 1 of draft

Chargers could be potential surprise trade-up candidate with NFC team in top 10

Chargers faceplant in worst way in AI-predicted NFL mock draft

Chargers linked to Steelers in NFL draft through RB Najee Harris

Chargers predicted to replace Joey Bosa with underrated Jim Harbaugh

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News