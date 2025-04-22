Los Angeles Chargers' Round 1 pick in final mock draft would be massive mistake
The NFL Draft will be here Thursday and all the mocking will be put to bed. But one final mock, if it were to come true, would spell major disappointment for the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Athletic's Daniel Popper, in his recent and final mock draft, has GM Joe Hortiz and HC Jim Harbaugh selecting Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State with the 22nd pick in Round 1.
"The Chargers need playmakers in the passing game, and Egbuka is a clean prospect who will immediately improve the receiver room," Popper writes, "I think he has enough in his game — namely his route running and his hands — to play outside at the next level."
Egbuka is certainly a talented and very polished wide receiver. At 6'0", 205 pounds, running a 4.48 40-yard dash at OSU's pro day, Egbuka has solid speed. He's also an excellent blocker, something Harbaugh values in a wideout. He's also a winner -- a national champion -- something Harbaugh puts a premium on even if it was at Ohio State.
The problem is that Egbuka is a slot receiver. He's an excellent route runner who can uncover against zone coverage and runs precise routes against man-to-man. As ESPN's Mel Kiper noted in recent draft rankings where he had Egbuka at No. 18 overall, "[Egbuka] is a grinder who can make plays and pick up first downs when they are needed most."
Lance Zierlein from NFL.com compares Egbuka to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Not a bad comp at all -- if a team needs a slot receiver. The Chargers do not. They're doing very well with Hortiz' excellent pick from last years draft: Ladd McConkey. The Chargers would be much better off getting a top iOL or EDGE rusher with that 22nd pick.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers predicted to steal explosive playmaker in Round 1 of draft
Chargers could be potential surprise trade-up candidate with NFC team in top 10
Chargers faceplant in worst way in AI-predicted NFL mock draft
Chargers linked to Steelers in NFL draft through RB Najee Harris
Chargers predicted to replace Joey Bosa with underrated Jim Harbaugh