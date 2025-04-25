Chargers' first rounder Omarion Hampton puts immediate pressure on Najee Harris
Los Angeles Chargers head man Jim Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman love to run the football and run it with power. Their first round selection of North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton demonstrated that philosophy, especially given that the Chargers just acquired free agent bruiser, Najee Harris.
Harris signed a one-year deal for $5.4 million just a couple months ago but it didn't take long for the Chargers to put some competition in the running back room by drafting the explosive Hampton with the 22nd pick.
Harris, 6'1", 235 pounds -- occasionally more -- has proven himself a workhorse back in the league, running for a solid but unspectacular 3.9 yards per carry. Hampton, on the other hand, ran a 4.46 forty yard dash with the capability to break off a long touchdown runs while also possessing the power to run behind his pads.
Chargers GM Joe Hortiz may have tipped off the Hampton pick just last week, “Certainly you want to build a complete backfield with some versatility,”Hortiz told reporters. “But you don’t want to discount a player who is similar to Najee because, again, it may not be a need (now), but it could be a need (in the future).”
Sounds like the Chargers knew exactly what they were doing all along. Preparing to run the ball. It just may be a whole lot more Hampton than Harris.
