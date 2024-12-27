Chargers fix safety issue with Alabama star in NFL draft projections
The Los Angeles Chargers have been patching up their safety room all season with veteran additions. Elijah Molden, who was acquired just ahead of Week 1, has performed solid and is in the midst of a career year. Derwin James has been a star, playing safety as well as nickel cornerback when needed. The Chargers like to deploy three safety looks, which is where the problem lies.
That third safety spot has been rotated with Tony Jefferson, Marcus Maye and most recently Eddie Jackson. The Chargers will need to solidify their secondary this offseason, as they look to become one of the elite faces of the AFC. If they want to consistently compete with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, the Bolts should look to acquire young talent on the backend.
That's why Bleacher Report has them selecting Alabama safety Malachi Moore in their recent predictions.
"The Chargers defense took a big step this season but has been exposed against some of the best offenses it has faced. The next step is solidifying the secondary to hold up against elite passing attacks. Part of that plan has to be finding another safety in the draft.That should put Malachi Moore on their radar. There are a lot of safeties in this who that are good at playing close to the line of scrimmage and fitting the run."
Moore has stood out as one of the top safety prospects in the draft and has a knack for getting his hands on the ball. He had 70 tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions this season for the Crimson Tide. Moore would be a solid addition to the backend of the Chargers' defense.
