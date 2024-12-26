Drake Maye reveals what he has in common with Chargers QB Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers have a chance to punch their ticket to the postseason with a victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday. While the Chargers are looking toward the postseason, the Patriots are in the midst of a rebuild.
The key piece to that rebuild is rookie quarterback Drake Maye. Maye has continued to improve as the season has gone along, and Saturday will be another test against a good Chargers defense. However, it is the quarterback play from Justin Herbert that Maye has really noticed.
When discussing the game with the Chargers with the media, Maye had this to say about the Chargers quarterback:
MORE: Jim Harbaugh-Justin Herbert Chargers should scare wild card opponents
“First off, he seems like a great leader. I think you see that and you see a little bit of the same personality as me, more quiet and earn the guy’s respect,” stated Maye.
The rookie quarterback is a fan of how Herbert conducts himself on and off the field. Something that Maye feels he does as well.
However, the two share something else that they don't even realize. According to Statmuse, the Patriots have given up 47 sacks this season, while the Chargers have given up 43. Learning the ropes can be a challenge when you don't have the time to develop.
