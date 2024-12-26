Chargers' playoff outlook got a big boost on Christmas Day
Odd as it sounds, the Los Angeles Chargers got a little help from the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.
There, the Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, which helps the Chargers in the NFL playoff standings outlook as Jim Harbaugh and Co. head for the postseason.
Those Chiefs beating the Steelers puts the Chargers in the best possible spot to land the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. Had Pittsburgh won, it would’ve essentially boxed them into the sixth seed.
Now, the Chargers can win out and, combined with a Steelers loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, wrap up the fifth seed and an opening-round matchup with the Houston Texans, which is by far the best-looking matchup for the team in Round 1.
Granted, the Steelers will have to lose again. But it’s very possible, provided those Bengals have something to play for in Week 18. Only a Bengals win in Week 17 would guarantee Joe Burrow and Co. have something to play for in the finale.
All things considered, though, the Chargers couldn’t be in a much better spot. Take care of their own business, get a realistic assist from the Steelers and go to the playoffs with the best possible chance to steal a win and advance.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers consider life after Bosa, Mack in new NFL mock draft
J.K. Dobbins injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers RB for Week 17
Gus Edwards injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers RB for Week 17
Rivers-Manning trade named one of 25 biggest over last quarter century
Chargers' Greg Roman explains how one RB can earn more playing time
Jim Harbaugh's Chargers not 'Super-Bowl ready' says this national writer