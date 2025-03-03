Chargers free agency targets: Pros and cons of signing CB Carlton Davis
The Los Angeles Chargers had an elite defense during the 2024 campaign, with the pass defense playing a major role in that. Los Angeles' unit finished No. 7 against opposing air attacks last season.
Making that showing more impressive was the fact that Asante Samuel Jr. missed most of the season due to a shoulder injury. Thankfully for Los Angeles, Kristian Fulton was able to step up, with the former second-round pick posting a bounce-back campaign after a terrible showing with the Titans in 2023.
However, Fulton was good but not great and he's slated to hit free agency this offseason. If the Chargers want to go in a different direction, they should have their eye on Detroit Lions veteran cornerback, Carlton Davis.
Carlton Davis free agency market value
According to Spotrac, Davis is projected to receive a three-year, $41.3 million deal in free agency, which amounts to $13.8 million annually and is close to his previous deal. Since he's one of the better cornerbacks set to hit the open market, Davis can absolutely garner that much from interested parties.
Pros of Chargers signing Carlton Davis
Davis would amount to a clear upgrade over Fulton, who was good but inconsistent with Los Angeles. Davis' completion rate allowed (55.3% to 62.5%) and passer rating when targeted (77.0 to 103.6) were both vastly superior to those of Fulton.
Davis isn't just a one-year wonder, either, as he's been a solid starting cornerback for several years now. He also brings some Super Bowl experience with him from his days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is still only 28 years old.
Cons of Chargers signing Carlton Davis
While there are plenty of pros to replacing Fulton with Davis, the Lions pending free agent does have a major concern: his injury history.
Davis has never played in more than 14 games in a season during his career, and he hasn't even accomplished that feat since 2020. Last season, Davis appeared in 13 games before a fractured jaw ended his impressive campaign.
Granted, Fulton has also had issues staying healthy during his career, but Davis will cost significantly more, which makes him riskier.
Verdict
The Chargers are in arguably the toughest division in the NFL that is loaded with quarterback talent. Having a sound secondary is crucial as a result.
While Davis comes with risk due to his injury history, it's a risk worth taking for a Chargers team that is hoping to take another step forward in 2025. Ideally, the Chargers can structure Davis' contract so that it has an out before the final year. This way, if things go south, Los Angeles can get out of it quickly.
