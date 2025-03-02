Khalil Mack leaves Chargers yet again in NFL free agency predictions
One of the Los Angeles Chargers' biggest free-agent decisions this offseason is whether or not to retain veteran pass rusher Khalil Mack. Mack, 34, still proved to be productive in 2024 with six sacks in 16 games. A far cry from his 17-sack campaign the year prior, but Mack's ability to still get after the quarterback at his age is attractive to many teams.
While Mack could continue his Chargers career and stay with a budding contender, Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated believes he takes a one year deal elsewhere.
"Mack might be 34 years old, but he’s still productive. After recording an obscene 17 sacks in 2023, that number went down to six last season. Still, his 15 quarterback hits show he’s a solid pass rusher who will get offers from teams looking to bolster their edge play. Obviously, this is a one-year play for every team going forward."
Spotrac currently has Mack's value set at $23.6 million per year, with a projected contract of three years, $70.9 million. That's a very steep price for an aging pass rusher that would be 37 at the conclusion of that deal. The Chargers would be able to meet Mack's demands if they please, considering their $66 million in cap space
If they don't pay the price, another team certainly will.
