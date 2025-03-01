Chargers predicted to bolster defense with projected $41 million free agent
In what was a far cry from recent years, the Los Angeles Chargers sported one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, with the team ranking first in points allowed and seventh in passing yards given up.
But that doesn't mean general manager Joe Hortiz can ignore that side of the ball this offseason. One position he needs to address is cornerback, where the Chargers have a major question mark at a starting spot.
Kristian Fulton, who was a solid starter in 2024, is set to be a free agent. If he leaves, or if the Chargers simply want to part ways with him, the team doesn't have a proven in-house option to replace him.
With that in mind, The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer predicts that the Chargers will strike a deal with Detroit Lions pending free agent and cornerback, Carlton Davis.
"The Chargers need to upgrade from Kristian Fulton, and Davis would be the ideal big target to put in Jesse Minter's scheme," Iyer explained.
Davis was traded from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Lions in 2024 and went on to have a stellar season. His 55.3% completion rate allowed was the second-best mark of his career, and his 77.0 passer rating when targeted was tops for him.
But the same old issue popped up for Davis, who has struggled with injuries during his career. He suffered a fractured jaw late in the season that ended his campaign early. With that, Davis has never played more than 14 games in a season.
That might be one reason why the Lions don't bring him back, but another possible reason is Detroit could promote 2024 second-round pick, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., to a starting role in 2025.
The injury concern makes signing Davis a risky proposition in free agency, and that's especially true when you consider Davis is projected by Spotrac to receive a three-year, $41 million deal.
But considering Davis would provide an upgrade over Fulton and brings a wealth of experience with him that includes a Super Bowl ring, that might be enough for the Chargers to take a swing.
