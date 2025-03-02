Could Chargers call rival Raiders about a potential weapon for Justin Herbert?
In-division trades rarely happen in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders certainly wouldn't consider making a deal with each other, right?
Never say never.
The Raiders drafted star tight end Brock Bowers in the first round last year and he exploded for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. This left 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer out of favor in the offense, as he caught just 21 passes for 156 yards last season. Seeing as the Chargers are looking for more weapons, especially at the tight end position, could they look to acquire Mayer?
Tashan Reed of the Athletic suggested that the Raiders could move Mayer for a fair price. In 14 games as a rookie, he caught 27 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Not eye-popping numbers by any means, but he likely would've had an increased role if Bowers weren't in the picture in 2024.
RELATED: Time to be honest about Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers
The Chargers' top tight end target last season was Will Dissly, who had a career year with 481 yards and two touchdowns. However, Dissly's inconsistency came up in their crushing Wild Card loss, where he had two major drops. A clear upgrade is needed at the position and the Chargers should at least inquire about Mayer's services.
