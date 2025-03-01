Los Angeles Chargers’ massive free agent developing ‘robust’ market
The Los Angeles Chargers have a tall task in front of them when it comes to keeping the Year 1 Jim Harbaugh core together in order to keep building atop the earlier-than-expected playoff berth.
While the Chargers have plenty of cap space, it’s no easy task as names like Khalil Mack and J.K. Dobbins head to free agency.
Also heading in that direction is Poona Ford, and getting him back won’t be nearly as simple as offering up the one-year, $2.25 million contract the Chargers gave him last year. The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, in fact, reports that Ford has a “robust” market ahead of free agency opening.
No great shock there—Ford had played with two different teams since 2018 prior to his arrival with the Chargers. He quickly became a breakout lynchpin in coordinator Jesse Minter’s scheme, earning an 85.1 PFF grade.
With fellow interior breakout and prove-it deal signing Teair Tart also scheduled for free agency, the Chargers can’t really afford to let Ford get away. But the conversation becomes tricky when considering Ford’s one-off showing and the fact he’s 30 years old.
The Chargers have the cap space to compete with any team for any player, but the question of whether general manager Joe Hortiz and Co. will want to enter bidding wars while juggling 26 free agents and possible new additions is one worth asking.
Ford feels like a top priority for the Chargers right alongside Mack, but things can change in a hurry if he slips to the open market and the sheer cash numbers go wild.
