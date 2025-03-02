NFL Combine star Matthew Golden is the spark Chargers, Justin Herbert need
As wide receivers prepared to run the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine, all the talk was centered around Isaiah Bond. The Texas product claimed he would dethrone Xavier Worthy, who broke the Combine record when he ran a 4.21 last season. He didn't even come close to Worthy, and in fact, wasn't the fastest on his team.
Instead, that title went to Matthew Golden, who posted a blazing 4.30. It proved to be the fastest time at the position and served as a reminder that the Los Angeles Chargers should strongly consider using the 22nd overall pick on Golden.
MORE: Time to be honest about Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers
Wide receiver isn't the greatest need on the roster right now but the Chargers know they're not far off from being contenders, especially with Justin Herbert entering his prime years. That's why they should be willing to go all in with playmakers around their biggest investment.
Golden is more than just a deep threat. The Houston transfer proved himself against the best teams in the nation when he left for Texas in 2024. He recorded 58 receptions for 987 yards with nine touchdowns. He even proved to have the clutch gene during the team's College Football Playoff victory over ASU.
L.A. hasn't been shy about taking wide receivers, adding Quentin Johnston from TCU at No. 21 in 2023 and Ladd McConkey at No. 34 this past season.
McConkey was excellent as a rookie with 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns on 82 receptions, whereas Johnston still has lingering questions. Those questions and the pending free agency of Joshua Palmer make Golden the easy choice — provided he's still on the board.
